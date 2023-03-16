Newcastle Herald
Exclusive

New data reveals NSW has 23,850 people directly employed in the coal industry

By Matt Carr
Updated March 18 2023 - 8:56am, first published March 17 2023 - 10:09am
Kooragang Island, Newcastle. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

HUNTER coal jobs have hit their highest end-of-year level in eight years, data shows, while the mining industry's state body says the NSW figure is hitting levels not seen since 2012.

