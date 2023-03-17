Old NPL rivals Olympic and Broadmeadow looking to the future for success

The Olympic-Magic derby is the most established and arguably the biggest in the Northern NSW top division.
But rather than the past and tradition, the focus for this season's first clash at Darling Street Oval on Saturday (5pm) is the future as two young teams look to find their feet in the NPL men's competition.
Olympic and Broadmeadow, fifth and second respectively last season, have started the year with an unconvincing win and a loss.
Magic fell 2-1 to Edgeworth last week after beating Weston with two second-half penalties. Olympic also lost to Edgeworth, 2-0, then got out of jail against 2022 wooden spooners Lake Macquarie 2-1 with a late winner.
Both sides have dealt with a handful of player losses but have kept a mostly young, local line-up.
Olympic coach Joel Griffiths said his side were "not where we want to be", especially in attack, but he welcomed his club's youth approach.
"I love the fact our club nurtures juniors," Griffiths said. "For me, that's what a football club is. You invest time and energy into them.
"It's just really frustrating when I see Maitland scoring nine goals. It's something we need to be better at because we are getting great chances but we just lack that bit of dominance.
"It's about building that confidence. But I've also got to realise I've got a young squad, so I can't expect them to be unbelievable. It's just a work in progress for them.
"There's a few boys in our team that we need to play well for us to do well, and that hasn't come yet."
Griffiths, who is missing attacking options Kane Treble (calf injury) and Nathan Toby (suspended), saw similarities in the Magic line-up.
"It's going to be a good game with two quite young teams with a lot of upside, so looking forward to the challenge," he said. "I know my boys love the derbies."
Magic coach John Bennis, a veteran of the derby as a Broadmeadow player, remained wary of Olympic.
"I suppose it is a bit of a young derby. A fair bit of youth on display, but they've still got threats," Bennis said.
"Jared Muller is a quality player and can finish, and that's something we'll have to keep an eye on."
Bennis was pleased with his side's defence in last week's loss but he wanted better service to attacking threats Jarred Baker, Bailey Wells, Riley Smith and Jayden Stewardson.
"We've got a bit of mobility going forward," he said.
"We're pretty good on transition moments, with a lot of speed. It's one of our strengths. But it's just our build-up play and getting the ball into those attacking players, and I think if we can improve that, it will help us get better."
Also on Saturday, leaders Charlestown will have skipper Nigel Boogaard on board when they host Maitland at Lisle Carr Oval (6pm). Boogaard was to miss the game because of a wedding but he has made himself available.
Earlier, Cooks Hill take on Valentine at No.2 Sportsground (3pm) and Adamstown host Lake Macquarie (2.30pm).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
