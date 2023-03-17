REBELS captain Chad O'Donnell describes halves partner Dylan Phythian as a "huge loss" but hopes the Newcastle Rugby League representative squad can still make it three straight wins and qualify for the NSW Country Championships decider.
Five-eighth O'Donnell will now be joined by playmaker Sam Clune following a two-match suspension for Phythian, ruling him out of Sunday's semi against Western Rams in Wollongong (1:10pm) and next weekend's final if they qualify.
Phythian's late-tackle ban also puts him in doubt for club commitments with Lakes, who have a bye in round one before kicking off their Newcastle RL campaign against title holders the Pickers at Maitland on April 1.
"He [Phythian] is obviously a huge lose because he controls the game really well, he's got a great kicking game and has that natural flair when he wants to step things up," O'Donnell told the Newcastle Herald.
"But to have Cluney at 14 on the bench the last couple of weeks, I think anyone would want him to be starting so he's a handy replacement. I think he will be good for me to link with and hopefully fill the void with Phyth."
Luke Higgins is also unavailable, replaced by Lewis Hamilton. Riverina and Northern Rivers meet in the earlier semi (11:30am).
REBELS: Cameron Anderson, Joe Woodbury, Gary Anderson, Timanu Alexander, James Bradley, Chad O'Donnell, Sam Clune, Jayden Butterfield, Luke Huth, James Taylor, Lincoln Smith, Connor Kirkwood, Ben Stone, Ryan Glanville, Jack Welsh, Lewis Hamilton, Josh Thurston.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
