Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle representative captain Chad O'Donnell backs Rebels despite 'huge loss' of suspended Dylan Phythian for NSW Country Championships

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
March 17 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Rebels captain Chad O'Donnell. Picture by Marina Neil

REBELS captain Chad O'Donnell describes halves partner Dylan Phythian as a "huge loss" but hopes the Newcastle Rugby League representative squad can still make it three straight wins and qualify for the NSW Country Championships decider.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.