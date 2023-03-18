NEWCASTLE basketballer Lara McSpadden knows the feeling.
And six years on from her maiden WNBL title, she reckons Townsville can continue a 14-game winning streak and complete a minor-major premiership in 2022-23.
McSpadden was just a rookie with the Sydney Uni Flames in 2016-17, but now aged 23 and playing her seventh national season, she's positive the Fire can get the job done against Southside Flyers in the upcoming best-of-three grand final.
"I'm super confident that we're going to do well," McSpadden told the Newcastle Herald.
"We've shown that even in tough games we can pull it from somewhere and get the win. We've just worked really hard. We definitely deserve to go home with this championship."
Townsville opened their campaign with a 5-4 record before going 12 straight to seal top spot on the WNBL ladder.
The Fire, who last dropped a match on January 5, then made light work of semi-final opponents Perth Lynx and wrapped up the series in two last weekend.
McSpadden describes the run as "crazy".
"We don't want to change too much, especially with offence. Obviously we'll defend according to Southside," she said.
Southside, who finished the regular rounds in second position, qualified for the trophy showdown after edging out the Melbourne Boomers by one point in a thrilling semi-final decider on Wednesday night.
The same two sides, Townsville and Southside, went head-to-head in the 2020 grand final. The Flyers claimed their first title in a one-off encounter.
The Fire were most recently crowned champions in 2017-18 with Novocastrian Suzy Barkovic awarded finals MVP.
Townsville clean swept Southside during the season, winning all three fixtures.
The Fire host Southside in Townsville on Saturday night before heading to Victoria on Wednesday. Game three, if required, returns to North Queensland next weekend (March 25).
The Fire's Shannon Seebohm, a former Newcastle mentor, was recently named WNBL coach of the year.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
