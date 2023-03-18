Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Townsville Fire's 14-game winning streak gives Lara McSpadden confidence ahead of WNBL grand-final series

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
March 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lara McSpadden playing with Newcastle in 2019. Picture by Marina Neil

NEWCASTLE basketballer Lara McSpadden knows the feeling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.