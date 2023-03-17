HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman is confident he has the strike power and the depth to be a force in the Shute Shield.
But two weeks out from the opening round against Manly at No.2 Sportsground, Coleman is yet to determine his strongest XV.
He hopes to have a better understanding after a hit-out against Brisbane outfit Bond University at St John Oval on Saturday.
Rather than a dress rehearsal, the match is a genuine selection trial.
"There is pressure for position right across the board," Coleman said. "Centres, halfback, front-row, back-row, up front ... I want to give everyone a chance. In a proper trial, you can see players under pressure and how they respond.
"Bond will be really good. It is going to be a very hard hit-out for us. It is their last trial as well. They are using it as a dress rehearsal and will have all guns blazing.
"We haven't put any emphasis on them, but I know they play an expansive game. It will be a big test for us defensively."
Former NSW Waratahs hooker Andrew Tuala returned on Wednesday from a four-week contract with US Major League Rugby side, the Houston Sabercats.
He played off the bench in the first game and started at hooker in three.
"The US club was keen to keep him, but his family is back here," Coleman said. "He will be better for it. He is fitter and raring to go. He will want to start the season well. The NSW Waratahs have a number of injuries in the front-row. Other Super Rugby franchises will also look at someone like AT if they get injuries. "
Tuala will play off the bench on Saturday and divide his time between hooker and loose head prop.
Hooker Phil Bradford has tendonitis in his groin and will sit out a second trial, with former Australia Schoolboy Hamish Moore to start.
"Hopefully Phil is right for round one," Coleman said. "We have a bit of depth at hooker. Hamish did well against West Harbour. We have AT (Tuala), who can also play loose head."
The front-row is one of the Wildfires' strengths, especially at scrum time.
Nick Dobson was outstanding at tighthead last season.
Lachlan Hodges has had a strong preseason and former Samoan international Kalolo Tuiloma is returning from injury.
At loosehead, Isi Fukofuka has benefited from a season in the US and has Fa'avae Sila pushing him.
"There is pressure across the front row," Coleman said. "Last year it was a bit of a weapon for us. We have added to it, and I think we will be a lot more consistent."
Morgan Innes shifts from the side of the scum to lock, with Chlayton Frans getting an opportunity at six.
"Chlatyon is an athletic human being," Coleman said. "He gives us a bit of X-factor, is very fast and has a really good rugby brain.
"Ngarhue Jones is lacking a bit of match fitness and will play a full game in second grade. Morgan has done the job at lock before. He is very mobile and has a high work rate."
Out wide, Coleman also has decision to make.
Nick Murray and Leon Fukofuka will share halfback duties, fly-half Connor Winchester has fully recovered from a quad, Nate De Thierry moves closer to the action at 12, with impressive Kiwi Dan Fransen at fullback.
"We have spent a lot of time adding flare and other layers to our shape in attack," Coleman said. "The boys have gone with that in the trials and have been pushing the pass too much. I want them to be a be a bit more selective and patient on Saturday. "
Wildfires: 1 Isi Fukofuka, 2 Hamish Moore, 3 Nick Dobson, 4 Rob Puli'uvea, 5 Morgan Innes, 6 Chlayton Frans, 7 Donny Freeman, 8 Tiueti Asi, 9 Nick Murray, 10 Connor Winchester, 11 Isaac Ulberg, 12 Nate De Thierry, 13 Tom Watson, 14 Dion Evans, 15 Dan Fransen
