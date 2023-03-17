NEWCASTLE Falcons coach Peter Astley has seen - and heard - plenty of imports in his time.
Few have boasted the team-first mentality of the Falcons' new arrival Anthony Gaines.
Gaines, an 193cm combo-guard, will make his NBL1 East debut against Manly at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday.
"There is no doubt that he will give us a lift," Astley said. "He has a really high basketball IQ and level of maturity.
"He is really focused and is here for a reason. It's not just a holiday for him. He sees this as an opportunity and stepping stone in his professional career. He fits the group really well and brings a defensive aspect, which is sometimes rare for overseas players. He is really committed to being part of the team culture. It is not about him, it's about the team. He is not coming here to say look at me, he is saying I want to be a part of this."
Gaines, 24, is from New York, and his college career included stints at nearby Sienna College, and Northwestern University in Chicago. He captained Sienna in the 2021-22 season, a role he had during his final two years in Chicago.
A well as leadership, Gaines has plenty of game.
He averaged 11 points, two assists and seven rebounds in Sienna.
At Northwestern, which competes in the mega-strong Big 10 conference, Gaines played 22 minutes a game and was more of a defensive presence, averaging five points and four rebounds.
"I am more of a get to the rim-type player and mid-range shooter," he said. "Playing at that level of competition, my experiences there have helped me develop. I hope to showcase that and continue to develop here. I am someone who rebounds, plays defence and can get the ball in transition and go."
Two of Gaines' alumni from Northwestern, Dererk Pardon (New Zealand) and Vic Law (Perth), have played well in the NBL.
Gaines was courtside to watch Pardon and the Breakers go down to the Sydney Kings in game five of the grand final series on Wednesday night.
The import will play mainly in the three spot for the Falcons and Astley is confident he will compliment home-grown stars Ryan Beisty and Myles Cherry.
"He will take some focus away from Ryan and Myles," Astley said. "We will be hard to guard because we have a real balance across both sides of the floor. The opposition's best defender can't just go and match up on Ryan now. They will have to make some decisions around that."
The Falcons went down 76-71 to Sutherland on the road in round one.
Matur Maluach (19 points) and Cherry (15) led the way on a poor shooting night in which they made just seven of 30 from beyond the arc.
"We won just about every state last week bar the one that matters - shooting percentage," Astley said. "Defensively, I'm really comfortable. It is just how we executive at the offensive end this early in the season.
"A win on Saturday is important. You don't want to be 0-2 or 0-3, then you are chasing."
