The Falcons have received a huge boost ahead of their grudge match against Manly Warringah at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday with star Nicole Munger cleared to play.
Newcastle are out for revenge in their first home game of the NBL1 East season after losing to the Sea Eagles in last year's play-offs.
Munger sat out the Falcons' opening-round 66-52 win over Sutherland in the Shire last weekend with a mild concussion. The American was also waiting for a new visa to be processed.
Both hurdles were cleared on Thursday, then the 25-year-old's Foreign Player Licence was approved by FIBA and Basketball Australia on Friday afternoon.
Voted players' player by her Newcastle teammates last season, averaging 25.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.0 steals in 12 games, Munger collected the same award for Canberra in WNBL and was thrilled to be able to take court on Saturday (5pm).
"They knocked us out last year, we haven't forgotten that," Munger said.
"It's in all of our minds. It's the way we ended our season and wasn't the way we wanted to. But we're super excited we have them back at home. It should be a great game."
The Sea Eagles beat Norths 70-55 in round one while the Falcons secured their first-up win with just eight players.
"There a lot of things that we can still get better at which is really exciting - to be able to pull away with the win and still be able to get better," Munger said.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
