Adamstown have made a flying start to their 2023 NPLW Northern NSW campaign but coach Ryan Campbell expects to have a clearer idea of where their season is headed when they host big guns Broadmeadow on Saturday night.
Both sides are unbeaten heading into the third-round clash at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility (7pm).
Rosebud have easily accounted for Mid Coast (5-0) and Warners Bay (8-1) but neither of those sides are expected to be in the mix for top-four positions.
Magic, however, have been a top-two side since returning to the premier women's competition in 2020 and have opened this campaign with wins over New Lambton (4-1) and Mid Coast (5-1).
"It's a hard one to judge at the moment," Campbell said.
"I wasn't very happy with how we played on the weekend or the weekend before, but we won 5-0 against Mid Coast and they've gone on and only lost 5-1 to Magic and they went down to 10 players just before half-time.
"It will be a better gauge of where we're at after the weekend."
Striker Courtney Anderson is likely to be back in Adamstown's starting side after missing their last outing due to illness.
Magic are without experienced midfielder Gemma Harrison due to unavailability and strike weapon Chelsea Lucas is sidelined with a foot injury.
"I'm not so worried with the ball but I want to see how we defend; it will be a good test," Campbell said.
"Obviously, AJ [Konjarski] has scored a lot of goals so far. I've watched the goals they've scored and they're very similar goals, but still they're scoring them."
Charlestown Azzurri will be chasing their third straight win when they host the Panthers at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday afternoon (4pm).
Azzurri have opened their season with wins over Maitland (2-1) and New Lambton (3-0).
The Eagles and Magpies will both be desperate to secure their first points of the season when they meet at Cooks Square Park on Sunday night.
The game has a new kick-off time of 6.30pm due to forecast hot conditions.
Eagles coach Greg Lowe said being clinical was key.
"I don't think the results have done us justice," Lowe said. "We've played quite well, we just couldn't finish our opportunities."
Experienced defender Amy Gosling could be back for the Eagles, pending clearance for concussion.
Unbeaten Newcastle Olympic travel to Taree to play Mid Coast on Sunday (4pm) in the other round-three encounter.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
