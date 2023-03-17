Trainer Harry Sarkis tipping outsider to fire at Wentworth Park

Abermain trainer Harry Sarkis heads to Wentworth Park on Saturday night with one early favourite but another he believes can defy the odds.
Sarkis has seven starters across four races, including the $2.70 TAB top elect in the ninth event, Zenani, which has box one for the 520m 5th grade contest.
Sarkis, though, was also excited about the potential of $19 chance Loose Zeus, which has box three in race two - another 520m 5th grade event.
Loose Zeus has missed a place at his past four starts but Sarkis said he had raw ability.
"I suppose Zenani would be my best chance, she's drawn well, but Loose Zeus, I quite like him tomorrow night," Sarkis said.
"He hasn't shown much, but he is a better dog than Zenani. He just needs a little bit more coaching. He's very green.
"He's 10 lengths past the dog, but the penny hasn't dropped yet.
"The favourite [Ollie Impact] will be hard to beat there, but he doesn't know the prices."
Sarkis also has Just Juan in that race.
Zenani, which takes on kennelmate Hello Tiger, is building towards the Golden Easter Egg series and is a last-start winner at Wentworth Park.
"When she's drawn one to three, she's hard to hold out in any race," Sarkis said.
"She's still learning too, she's still young. They are all around the same age."
Lucy The Weapon, in the 10th, is Sarkis' other hope.
"She won there two starts back and unfortunately she got knocked around on Saturday night, but she's got a bit of ability but is learning still," he said.
"If she gets up near the lead early, she's hard to hold out, so I'm hoping she does that.
"The rest are going around to learn the track. You need half-dozen runs to learn that track, it's pretty hard."
Also on the night, The Gardens has a 12-race program from 7.17pm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
