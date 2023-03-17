Dylan Gibbons looks to group 1 chance at Rosehill and in Doncaster Mile

Dylan Gibbons was eyeing a genuine group 1 winning chance on Saturday at Rosehill - and in the Doncaster Mile in two weeks - as trainers continue to back the Newcastle apprentice.
Gibbons had his maiden group 1 rides at Randwick on February 25, which included taking David Payne-prepared Montefilia to an eye-catching fifth in the Chipping Norton Stakes.
The 21-year-old was a late injury replacement on Montefilia and connections have stuck with Gibbons for Saturday's $1 million Ranvet Stakes, where she was a $6.50 TAB chance in a seven-horse field on Friday.
The four-time group 1 winner shapes as Gibbons' best chance yet to snag a victory at the top level and he was grateful for the opportunity.
"They would have had every option, so it's great that they've stuck with me, so just hope for a bit of luck now and we can get the job done," Gibbons said.
"Dave was just happy that I listened to him and did what he wanted, and just looked after the horse. So he's repaid the favour and kept me on.
"She's a great hope. She's taking on the Melbourne Cup winner [Gold Trip] and the likes of Mo'unga but she's still up to it. She won the race last year, so there's no reason why she couldn't do it again.
"It's a small field so she should be in the second half of that, probably just one off and try and give her the room, and that will give her her chance."
He also rides $41 shot Rocketing By for David Pfeiffer in the group 1 Galaxy.
"I don't think he's won a race not being a long-shot, so it won't worry him," he said. "It's a good gate, light weight, so it should just be back off the speed, and if they overdo it, he'll be definitely one that can run over the top."
Gibbons revealed he would ride Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained import Duke De Sessa in the Doncaster. He took the three-time stakes winner in Europe, a $15 hope in the $4 million race, to a trial win at Warwick Farm on Friday.
"It trialled really good. I was very pleased," Gibbons said.
Also on Saturday, Gibbons also has three rides at group 3 level.
He again partners Almania for boss Kris Lees in the Manion Cup after a drought-breaking win last week at the track.
He also has outside chances on Biscayne Bay in the Epona Stakes and Meg in the Birthday Card Stakes.
"Biscayne Bay, she was OK the other day and Meg, it's a group 3 winner over 1400, so they've all got some sort of chance," he said.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.