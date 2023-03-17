Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Dylan Gibbons looks to group 1 chance at Rosehill and in Doncaster Mile

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 17 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan Gibbons riding Almania to victory at Rosehill last week for Newcastle trainer Kris Lees. They will combine again on Saturday in the Manion Cup. Picture Getty Images

Dylan Gibbons was eyeing a genuine group 1 winning chance on Saturday at Rosehill - and in the Doncaster Mile in two weeks - as trainers continue to back the Newcastle apprentice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.