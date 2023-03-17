Country Championships: Rod Northam hopes for early pressure in Scone wildcard

Scone trainer Rod Northam hopes the pressure of a Country Championships northern wildcard qualifier (1400m) on Sunday will help his pair overcome wide draws on their home track.
Northam has Bootscooter ($12 TAB) and The Dramatist ($10) in the 16-horse heat, where they have gates 14 and 11 respectively. The race offers the winner the last spot in the $500,000 final at Randwick on April 1.
Bootscooter was 2.36 lengths sixth in the Hunter-North West qualifier at Tamworth, while The Dramatist was second in a separate race at the meeting.
Northam was ruing the wide barriers in a race that lacked early speed on paper.
"They'll both probably get back, but for Bootscooter, a closer barrier would have helped," Northam said. "Both have got a good finish and like room, so it's not a disaster. There might not be enough speed in the race, that's a concern, but it's a big race and there's generally pressure in those."
"I'm very happy with them. They've come through their runs at Tamworth well. The 1400 at Scone should really suit the both of them, with a big long straight, so hopefully they'll be strong through the line."
Northam has finished second with After All That (2017) and third with Voodoo Lad (2015) in the Country Championship decider.
He believes the winner on Sunday will be right in the mix for the final given the quality of the field.
"It is tough to get a run, but it's competitive, so it's good, and you know if you win, you have to be a good chance in the final," he said.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
