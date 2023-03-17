Labor has committed to extending a state water monitoring program to Throsby Creek if it wins the March 25 election.
The party pledged $100,000 to extend the Beachwatch water monitoring program, which monitors water quality on Hunter beaches to identify problems and implement solutions.
Labor said extending the program to the Throsby basin was a "natural extension" as number of stormwater channels fed into the creek.
The funding will also contribute to the installation of litter traps, further improving the health and quality of the waterway.
"After a downpour the rubbish that comes down this creek is appalling, because of what washes down those channels," Newcastle Hunter Dragon Boat Club member Lesley Wiles said.
"Getting that water quality checked will be very beneficial."
The creek is also used by other recreation clubs including Newcastle Rowing Club, Newy Paddlers and the Newcastle Outrigger Canoe Club.
"Throsby Creek is one of Newcastle's gems and I know its multitude of users think so too," Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp.
"We've done a lot of work to improve water quality here, and I'm thrilled that a Labor Government will assist further.
"A healthy creek is not just good for the people who enjoy it, it's good for our beaches and ocean life."
