NELSON Bay will be one of two teams returning to the men's Black Diamond Cup when the region's top Australian rules competition resumes next month.
The Marlins are back in the top grade after last year falling to the second-tier Black Diamond Plate, which they won.
Central Coast club The Entrance Bateau Bay Blues are also making a return to the Cup in 2023, creating a nine-team competition.
"Both clubs performed strongly last year and the aim of the AFL is to build up our Cup competitions," AFL Hunter Central Coast football manager Sam Cunningham told the Newcastle Herald on Friday.
"As we get strong clubs in the Plate and Shield, we start to look at moving them up and make sure we have a really strong Cup.
"The more teams we have in there, the more competitive it's going to be."
Meanwhile, Wyong have dropped out of the women's Cup, while Lake Macquarie Dockers are back in.
Both the men's and women's Cup draws have been circulated to clubs, while the lower-grade draws were due to be released on Friday.
AFL Hunter Central Coast will hold a season launch at Belmont next Saturday before round one the following week.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
