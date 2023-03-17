Newcastle Herald
Man accused of setting fire to house at Raymond Terrace sent for mental health assessment

Updated March 17 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 4:00pm
Firefighters battle the blaze in Morton Street on Friday morning. Picture by Raymond Terrace Rural Fire Brigade

A man accused of setting fire to a house at Raymond Terrace on Friday morning has been ordered to undergo a mental health assessment.

