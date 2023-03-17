Man accused of setting fire to house at Raymond Terrace sent for mental health assessment

A man accused of setting fire to a house at Raymond Terrace on Friday morning has been ordered to undergo a mental health assessment.
Garry John Wright, 63, appeared in Raymond Terrace Local Court on Friday charged with malicious damage by fire after a home in Morton Street suffered significant fire damage.
Mr Wright did not enter a plea and Magistrate Kirralee Perry ordered he be detained in a mental health facility to undergo an assessment.
Police say they were called to the home about 9.20am on Friday after reports a man had threatened to set the home on fire.
When they arrived, Port Stephens-Hunter police found the home well alight.
Firefighters battled to extinguish the blaze, but the home suffered significant damage, police said.
Mr Wright, 63, was arrested at the scene, charged and refused bail by police before his court appearance on Friday afternoon.
