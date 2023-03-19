The fun, freedom and colour of kite flying attracted about 250 families to Dixon Park on Sunday for a festival.
Aga Kumorkiewicz said it was a fun activity for her kids. "It looks very pretty and is good exercise outdoors in beautiful weather, with a panorama of the coast," she said.
Kaushal Parijh, the festival organiser, said the kites included a "butterfly, mermaid, sharks, lion, goldfish, eagle and a monkey".
"It's something that a lot of people have done growing up, not so much these days. Kids these days on their screens wouldn't even know what a kite was and how to fly one, so we wanted to bring it back and get the kids to do it as an activity."
A nice breeze meant conditions were ideal.
"The kids like when the kites go high," said Lucilara Guimaraes of Birmingham Gardens.
Ms Guimaraes, of Portuguese background, has long wanted to attend the festival.
"I like the different shapes and colours," she said.
Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.
