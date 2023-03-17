Police are advising the public to avoid an area of Lemon Tree Passage due to a "police operation".
A police spokesperson would not disclose the details of what occurred, but said an operation was underway at John Parade.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and follow the directions of police," the spokesperson said.
"No further information is available at this time."
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.