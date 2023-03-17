Newcastle Herald
Police operation at Lemon Tree Passage ends after 4 hours of negotiators and Tactical Operations Unit officers on the scene

Sage Swinton
Simon McCarthy
By Sage Swinton, and Simon McCarthy
Updated March 17 2023 - 8:57pm, first published 7:45pm
A man allegedly armed with a gun holed up in a home at Lemon Tree Passage sparked a major police operation involving the Tactical Operations Unit on Friday afternoon.

