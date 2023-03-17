Five days after their courageous win over Wests Tigers, the Newcastle Knights have succumbed to the in-form Dolphins in their first game at home in 2023.
With three debutants on their bench and 10 players from the club's top-30 roster unavailable, the Knights fought on gallantly throughout the match and remained in the contest up until the final 10 minutes.
The Dolphins held the lead for the majority of the game but Newcastle hit back almost every time the NRL newcomers scored and briefly took the lead midway through the second half.
While they didn't win, their performance was a far cry better than what they dished up at home last season.
Without superstar Kalyn Ponga and hooker Jayden Brailey, halves Tyson Gamble and Jackson Hastings stood up in the first half and they combined for the side's first try when Gamble ran onto a Hastings' bomb and scored between the goal posts.
Right across the park, Newcastle's players showed a competitive spirit that was far too absent last season.
Bradman Best shot out of the defensive line at one stage in the second half to nail a Dolphins' player in a crunch one-on-one tackle.
A few plays later, his quick run back to the 20-metre line to take a restart allowed the Knights to make a break and Lachlan Miller ran more than 60 metres to score.
That was Miller's second try.
A few minutes before half-time, he put Lachlan Ftizgibbon through a gap and then wrapped around the back-rower to collect an offload and run in for his first four-pointer as a Knights player in front of a home crowd.
Elsewhere, with the side low on middle-forwards, Daniel Saifiti put in a monster shift, playing 48 minutes straight until a shoulder injury ended his night early.
He made 126 metres from 10 runs and 25 tackles.
The Knights will certainly rue some costly mistakes, turning the ball over in a couple of crucial periods of the match, but the players can walk off the pitch knowing they gave it their all.
After a season like the club had in 2022, that's all most fans were after under the circumstances.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
