Newcastle turns on the charm for Surfest 2023

The 37th Surfest event is under way at Newcastle's spectacular Merewether beach.
The event was first held on Newcastle Beach in 1986 and has become a fixture on arguably the best beaches in the world (ours). The perfect wave hasn't always crested, though. Just last year, the Pro weekend had to be extended for the first time in Surfest history amid dismal weather, and in 2021 the event was forced to cancel altogether as the COVID pandemic left us all in uncharted whitewater.
Thankfully, no such drama appears on this year's set.
Saturday's forecast is looking toward a small 4ft swell at around 10 second intervals, boding cleaner conditions, but the tide is likely to be on the bigger side.
Our Beachwatch writer, Dave Anderson, has picked the mid-morning for the surfers looking to make the best of Saturday morning, with Merewether and Newcastle beaches likely to come alive on the afternoon low.
It's going to be a balmy one on the shoreline as well, with early morning fog burning off to a scorcher of the weekend; tops of 37 degrees on Saturday and touching the 40-degree marker on Sunday.
With light winds and nothing by clear skies on the radar, the beaches are sure to turn on that Newcastle charm as the competition continues this weekend and into the rest of the month.
Please enjoy this look back at Surfests of the past and our coverage of this years event below from reporter Craig Kerry.
