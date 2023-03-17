A POLICE employee allegedly caught driving at more than four times the legal limit has been charged after a crash on the Central Coast.
At about 8:15pm on Friday, February 3, Tuggerah Lakes Police District were called to the scene of a crash on Lakedge Avenue at Berkley Vale.
The driver, a 59-year-old woman, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before she was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
Police allege she returned a positive blood alcohol reading of 0.217.
The police employee, who works for a specialist command in the northern region, was issued with a court attendance notice for high-range PCA.
Her licence was suspended and she will appear in Wyong Local Court on April 26.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
