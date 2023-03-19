Newcastle Herald
Regional Firefighter Championships at Swansea: all the photos and action from one of the longest-running firefighter competitions

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
March 19 2023 - 5:30pm
FIREFIGHTERS hit the hoses, scrambled up ladders and sprinted to the rescue to take out the top gong at the weekend's Regional Firefighter Championships.

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

