FIREFIGHTERS hit the hoses, scrambled up ladders and sprinted to the rescue to take out the top gong at the weekend's Regional Firefighter Championships.
Scorching conditions just added to the competition, with 20 teams made up of firefighters from 30 different stations across the state storming Swansea for the event.
"I reckon everyone would be happier if it was 10 degrees cooler," Wangi Wangi Fire Station captain Glenn Swift said.
"There's definitely stations that are highly competitive, but it's friendly competition."
The winners were a Fire and Rescue NSW team from Wyong, with second place going to Kootingal-Moonbi RFS and the Wangi team claiming third.
Mr Swift said Wangi, as the event hosts, were delighted to win a place on the podium.
Teams competed over two days in eleven events designed to enhance their operational skills and make sure they're ready to respond in an emergency.
The skills being tested ranged from using fire trucks, pumping, hose events, use of specialist breathing apparatus and rescues.
Mr Swift said teams have been known to train in advance for the championships, designed to showcase the skills firefighters have to protect the community.
"Those that have been doing it for quite a while have formed strong friendships with competitors across the state," he said.
"Some of them we only catch up with once a year, and we have a function on Saturday night which is a great opportunity to build on those friendships and make new ones."
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) hosts the competition, but firefighters from across the country and agencies are invited to take part.
Mr Swift said there's always a friendly rivalry particularly between FRNSW and Rural Fire Service NSW volunteers.
"Ultimately FRNSW is the host for the competition, so you never like to see the other agency winning but it is a friendly rivalry," he said.
Alongside the championship events, family and friends came to cheer on their loved ones and check out fire safety demonstrations and education at Quinn Park.
About 200 school children were invited to compete in races on Friday and learn vital fire safety information.
"One of the biggest things we like to do is community education about staying fire safe," he said.
"We've got some fantastic emergency service displays and the community can engage with other agencies to learn about what they do and take away critical fire safety messages."
The top scoring teams have the opportunity to go on to the state championships, with the next regional event to be held in Cootamundra in August.
The championships are a proud, long-running tradition and have been around for the last 100 years.
It's a rare opportunity for members of the public to see just how firefighters respond to emergencies, showcasing the skills and expertise used everyday to attack a fire or tackle a major incident.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
