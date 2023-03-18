NEWCASTLE Jets coach Arthur Papas is sweating on the recuperative powers of Jaushua Sotirio and Archie Griffiths - their A-League finals hopes could ride on it.
The Jets edged closer to the top six, despite dropping two points after conceding a goal in injury-time for a demoralising 2-all draw with Perth at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday. The stalemate ended the Jets' three-game losing streak and moved them to 25 points, above Western United into seventh spot on goal difference.
With five rounds remaining, Newcastle are two points behind sixth-placed Sydney FC, who were embarrassed 4-0 by Western Sydney on Saturday night.
As well as a missed opportunity, the point came at a huge cost for the Jets.
Beka Mikeltadze, Trent Buhagiar and Brandon O'Neill each received their fifth yellow card of the season and are suspended for the away clash against leaders Melbourne City on April 2.
There are no A-Lague games next weekend due to a FIFA international break.
That gives Papas two weeks to lift the players' heads after surrendering two points against Perth and assemble a strike force.
Mikeltadze and Buhagiar have been directly involved in 16 of the 26 goals the Jets have scored. They have netted five each. Mikeltadze has two assists and Buhagiar four.
Sotirio (two goals and three assists) and Goodwin (two goals) are well equipped to lead the attack - if fit.
Sotirio has missed the past two games with a calf strain. Goodwin is sidelined with a groin injury that he suffered playing for the Young Socceroos at the under-20 Asian cup.
"Hopefully Jaush will be in a position to help us because we will be a bit short in that certain position," Papas said. 'We have two weeks to get everyone on the track."
Goodwin scored in consecutive games for the Jets before going away with the Young Socceroos, but Papas won't rush the 18-year-old back given his injury history.
"I hope [Archie is available] but I probably don't think so," Papas said. "We need to do the right thing. I'm desperate to be successful here, but not at the cost of him breaking down properly. We will do the same thing that we have done with him all along - give him every chance to play. If he is not ready or we feel it is a risk, we won't risk him."
Reno Piscopo, who had struck form before a groin injury, is expected to return and Daniel Stynes is fit. Both could do a job but are more suited to midfield.
Replacing O'Neill is a simpler task.
Mo Al-Taay has made 15 appearances at the base of midfield and started in six.
Adding to the mix is the fact that four players are away on international duty and won't return until Thursday week.
Mark Natta and Thomas Aquilina, who was strong against Perth, are in Italy for a training camp with the Olyroos, which includes friendlies against the Switzerland under-21s and Serie-B side Como.
Dane Ingham is in the New Zealand squad for friendlies against China.
Mikeltadze has returned to Georgia for a friendly against Mongolia and 2024 European championships qualifier with Norway.
Papas said the Jets still have "a lot to play for" and needed to "stay positive".
"We have to pick ourselves up," Papas said. "This (draw) is a bit of setback. But it's a good response considering the last three games. It was a better performance at home. We should have won that game comfortably. And we did not. That is where the disappointment lies.
"We have to stay focused, recover well, prepare for the next game, work hard and maintain a positive attitude."
The sixth placed team has finished with 39 points in the past two seasons. That number might be slightly lower this season.
The Jets have games left City (away), Brisbane (a), Macarthur (home), Central Coast (h) and Sydney (a). Four wins would take the Jets to 37 points.
"The target is to be better every day," Papas said. "We can talk about the total points we need. It is obviously going to be tougher now. We are going to need to win five matches or four matches or whatever it is. To be honest, all that matters is how you front up every day. That is all you control."
