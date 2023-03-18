A MAN charged with deliberately lighting fires in the Hunter is due to face court in Newcastle on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to Weakleys Drive at Beresfield on Saturday morning following reports of four fires about 11.40am.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews put out all four blazes, with no-one injured.
Police from Port Stephens-Hunter district established a crime scene and began investigating the source of the flames.
Their inquiries led to the arrest of a 43-year-old man nearby on John Renshaw Drive a short time later.
The man was taken to Maitland police station.
He was charged with four counts of intentionally cause fire and be reckless to its spread as well as breach of bail.
The man, from Maroubra in Sydney's south, was refused bail to face Newcastle Local Court.
date 2023-03-18
