Trainer Luke Pepper raising the stakes for Opal Ridge after big Darby Munro win

Scone trainer Luke Pepper will look to the PJ Bell Stakes in two weeks - and a potential Stradbroke Handicap mission in the winter - with flying filly Opal Ridge after she dominated the listed Darby Munro Stakes (1200m) on Saturday.
Chasing a first black-type win, Opal Ridge ($9) was second last and spotting the leaders several lengths as the field approached the home turn after a start in gate 13.
Tyler Schiller, who later won his first group 1 aboard Mariamia in The Galaxy, found a split near the 300m mark. Opal Ridge did the rest, hitting the lead inside the 200m and sprinting to a two-length victory.
It was an emotional win for Pepper, who had Opal Ridge as a top hope for the $750,000 Inglis Sprint at Flemington two weeks ago before vets scratched her due to a bruised shin from a float accident.
"It was a rough couple of weeks and our luck wasn't going great even after the barrier draw, I thought, I don't know what I've done here," Pepper said on Sunday.
"But we went out with the game plan of just riding her quiet. We didn't want to give her a gut-buster first up, and just hope for luck, and we got all the luck. Once she got through, she was dynamite.
"It was devastating on the day [at Flemington] but we got her back and she never missed a beat."
Now with the goal of a black-type win achieved, Pepper said the group 3 PJ Bell, another 1200m race for three-year-old fillies, at Randwick was the obvious next step. Beyond that, Pepper was looking to group 1 Brisbane winter carnival targets.
"Who knows where she ends up? I'm thinking we can look at shooting for the stars and see what happens," he said. "A Tatts Tiara against the mares with a light weight, or even the Stradbroke is not out of the question. She's so versatile, she goes on any ground. Obviously she's won on the heaviest 10 ever and she won on a good track yesterday. She can go forward, or go back. She's just bulletproof.
"I knew she was going good, but she proved yesterday that she's going better than my wildest dreams, so there's a lot to talk about with the ownership group."
Saturday's breakthrough took the Rubick filly, a $20,000 yearling buy, to five wins in eight starts and $550,325 in stakes.
Also at Rosehill, Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle and jockey Dylan Gibbons won with Wealthofknowledge in the Midway Handicap.
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees qualified his first runner for the April 8 $500,000 Provincial-Midway Championship Final when Cloudland finished second to Short Shorts in the Kembla Grange heat on Saturday.
** Sunday's Scone meeting was moved to Monday because of high temperatures.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
