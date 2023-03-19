Trainer Luke Pepper raising the stakes for Opal Ridge after big Darby Munro win

"Who knows where she ends up? I'm thinking we can look at shooting for the stars and see what happens," he said. "A Tatts Tiara against the mares with a light weight, or even the Stradbroke is not out of the question. She's so versatile, she goes on any ground. Obviously she's won on the heaviest 10 ever and she won on a good track yesterday. She can go forward, or go back. She's just bulletproof.