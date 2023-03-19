Newcastle Herald
Trainer Luke Pepper raising the stakes for Opal Ridge after big Darby Munro win

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 19 2023 - 1:00pm
Tyler Schiller riding Opal Ridge to victory in the listed Darby Munro Stakes on Golden Slipper Day at Rosehill on Saturday. Picture by Jeremy Ng,Getty Images

Scone trainer Luke Pepper will look to the PJ Bell Stakes in two weeks - and a potential Stradbroke Handicap mission in the winter - with flying filly Opal Ridge after she dominated the listed Darby Munro Stakes (1200m) on Saturday.

