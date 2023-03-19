Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Hurricanes narrowly miss the mark in Australian Water Polo League double-header at home on Sunday

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
March 19 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Hunter Hurricanes were narrowly pipped in Sunday's double header at home, but experienced mixed emotions on Saturday as the Australian Water Polo League season continued over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.