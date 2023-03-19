The Hunter Hurricanes were narrowly pipped in Sunday's double header at home, but experienced mixed emotions on Saturday as the Australian Water Polo League season continued over the weekend.
In the men's competition, Hunter surged late in game two after overcoming foul trouble but were ultimately defeated 10-9 by Queensland Thunder at Lambton Pool on Sunday.
This turned the tables from 24 hours earlier, playing at the same venue on Saturday the Hurricanes beat the visitors 10-7 with Lucas Mackaway scoring four goals.
Hunter coach Matt Skinner, who recently took over from Dan Marsden, said they were each "competitive performances".
In the women's draw, Julia Barton found the back of the net on four occasions, including a last-quarter penalty to help put the hosts within one, but UNSW Wests eventually won 11-9.
Abbey-Rose O'Toole and Laura Robinson nabbed doubles for the Hurricanes.
Hunter forfeited Saturday's match against the same opponents in Sydney.
Last weekend, the Novocastrians lost all four encounters to Victorian Thunder.
AWPL was recently split into two pools, based on the ladder from the first half of the campaign.
The Hurricanes, now out of contention for the national title, have different schedules this weekend.
Hunter (men) travel to meet Fremantle in back-to-back events while Hunter (women) tackle Drummoyne, away on Saturday and home on Sunday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
