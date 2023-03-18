WESTS face a big run chase against Stockton at No.1 Sportsground on Sunday while Wallsend have already booked a grand-final spot after beating City in one day.
The Rosellas have 90 overs available on day two of their Newcastle District Cricket Association semi-final, trying to reel in the 7-366 produced by the reigning champions on Saturday.
Stockton's Logan Weston led the way with 114 while opener Jake Hainsworth (75) and captain Nick Foster (56) reached half-centuries.
Wests captain Brad Aldous and Ethan MacLachlan both ended up with figures of 2-75.
In the other top-four showdown, minor premiers Wallsend waltzed into next weekend's decider after knocking over City for 91, passing the total two down and shaking hands during the last session.
The Page brothers, Jacob (4-27) and Lachlan (2-18), took six wickets between them at Wallsend Oval on Saturday while Callum Gabriel (2-31) and Nathan Price (2-12) combined to pick up the other four.
City's Aidan Fulcher made 20 not out.
Wallsend were 2-118 and leading by 27 runs when stumps were called, Price (39) and Dan McGovern (38) still out in the middle with 18 overs remaining.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.