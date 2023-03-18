WARRIORS forward Mitch Barnett was taken to hospital in Townsville on Saturday night after suffering a neck injury in his team's boilover 26-12 win against North Queensland.
The former Newcastle back-rower was caught awkwardly in aincident that resulted in another ex--Knight, Cowboys centre Gehamat Shibasaki, being placed on report for an alleged crusher tackle.
Barnett was helped from the field and later taken to hospital after reportedly suffering pins and needles in his arms, although he was released to travel back to Auckland on Sunday with his teammates.
