A 20-20 double-double from American all-rounder Nicole Munger inspired an under-strength Newcastle Falcons to a 67-57 victory over Hills Hornets at Hills Basketball Stadium on Saturday to remain unbeaten in the NBL1 East women's conference.
Newcastle's men's team completed another pair of wins for the city's basketball flagships with a 104-77 rout of the Hornets later on Saturday night to notch their third straight triumph and improve to a 3-1 win-loss record.
A hamstring injury to sharp-shooter Emily Foy meant the Falcons had just seven healthy players at their disposal in the women's game but Munger put the team on her back, pouring in a game-high 25 points and pulling down 23 rebounds in a remarkable individual performance. She played all 40 minutes, added four assists, two steals and a blocked shot to help Newcastle secure their fourth straight win and a share of the lead with reigning champions Albury-Wodonga Bandits (4-0) heading into the Easter break.
"We can't seem to take a trick at the moment but we're defending well enough to stay in every game and we've done enough again to get another win tonight," Falcons coach Martin McLean said.
"We've got a week off for Easter now before we play Maitland [on April 15] so that will give us a chance to regroup and reset but all things considered, we're happy with our start to the season and we've put ourselves in a good position despite all of the setbacks."
Newcastle trailed 17-16 after the first period but dominated the middle stages of the game to build a 40-35 lead by half-time which they extended to 58-40 heading into the final quarter.
Under a cloud all week because of a foot injury, guard Kate Kingham nailed four three-pointers in her haul of 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal, and Abi Curtin added 12 points, six rebounds and two assists.
Centre Rachael McGinniskin was in doubt on the morning of the game because of an elbow issue but recovered to post six points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Led by big man Myles Cherry (27 points, 12 rebounds, three assists) and import Anthony Gaines (20 points, four rebounds, two assists), the Falcons were always in control of the men's game against Hills after building a 27-22 quarter-time lead.
Cherry shot 11 of 13 from the field and Gaines was six of nine, including three of four from outside the arc, as the Falcons enjoyed a hot shooting night in "The Hive".
Matur Maluach (18 points, four rebounds, two assists) hit four of six from three-point range and Ryan Beisty (13 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, three steals, three blocked shots) had two triples as he flirted with a triple double for the second straight week.
After the games against the Mustangs at Maitland Federation Centre on April 15, the Falcons return home for a rematch with Hills on Sunday, April 23.
