A hamstring injury to sharp-shooter Emily Foy meant the Falcons had just seven healthy players at their disposal in the women's game but Munger put the team on her back, pouring in a game-high 25 points and pulling down 23 rebounds in a remarkable individual performance. She played all 40 minutes, added four assists, two steals and a blocked shot to help Newcastle secure their fourth straight win and a share of the lead with reigning champions Albury-Wodonga Bandits (4-0) heading into the Easter break.