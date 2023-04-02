Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

US import Nicole Munger leads the way as Falcons women extend unbeaten start to NBL1 East with win over Hills Hornets

By Brett Keeble
April 2 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
American import Nicole Munger delivered 25 points and 23 rebounds in a remarkable individual performance for the Newcastle Falcons. Picture by Peter Lorimer
American import Nicole Munger delivered 25 points and 23 rebounds in a remarkable individual performance for the Newcastle Falcons. Picture by Peter Lorimer

A 20-20 double-double from American all-rounder Nicole Munger inspired an under-strength Newcastle Falcons to a 67-57 victory over Hills Hornets at Hills Basketball Stadium on Saturday to remain unbeaten in the NBL1 East women's conference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.