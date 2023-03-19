Newcastle Herald
Hunter Surf Life Saving and Hunter Melanoma Foundation in line for funding boost, if Labor wins government in NSW

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
March 19 2023 - 3:45pm
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp with Hunter Melanoma Foundation representatives.

Skin and surf safety will get a cash injection under a NSW Labor government, with Newcastle candidate Tim Crakanthorp committing $60,000 to Hunter Surf Life Saving and $43,000 to Hunter Melanoma Foundation.

DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

