Skin and surf safety will get a cash injection under a NSW Labor government, with Newcastle candidate Tim Crakanthorp committing $60,000 to Hunter Surf Life Saving and $43,000 to Hunter Melanoma Foundation.
The surf money will be shared between Newcastle's six surf clubs: Stockton, Nobbys, Newcastle, Cooks Hill, Dixon Park and Merewether.
The clubs will buy equipment including rescue boards, all-terrain vehicles and inflatable rescue boat components.
This adds to a commitment to increase funding to Surf Life Saving NSW by $23 million over four years.
Hunter Melanoma Foundation will receive $43,000 to support its Spot Check program, which provides free community skin checks during the summer months.
In its three years of operation, it has identified 239 spots that have required further investigation from about 1200 skin checks, including 58 suspected melanomas.
"When it comes to skin cancer, early detection is vital," Mr Crakanthorp said, adding that Spot Check was "saving lives and worth its weight in gold".
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.
Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.