Len Me Dad takes out Maitland Gold Cup

Len Me Dad will be set for heats of the Golden Easter Egg at Wentworth Park after his win in the group 2 Maitland Gold Cup (450m) on Friday night.
Trained at Canyonleigh by Ruth and Danielle Matic, Len Me Dad ($5) started well from box two to sit behind noted beginner and favourite Vamoose ($2.90), which came out of the one.
The Susan Smith-trained Vamoose came off the rail around the bend and Len Me Dad came up the inside to set up a match race down the straight.
Len Me Dad edged ahead and held on for a quarter of a length win in 24.94 seconds to claim the $40,000 first prize. Coonamble Kid was third.
Also on the night, Fern Bay trainer Ron Asquith had a winning double with Scramjet and Garden Party, the latter taking out the $11,000 GRNSW Middle Distance event.
At The Gardens on Saturday night, Dungog trainer Joe MacFadyen had wins with Zipping Maxine and Belmont Duchess.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
