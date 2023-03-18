Newcastle Herald
Len Me Dad takes out Maitland Gold Cup

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated March 19 2023 - 7:39pm, first published 10:00am
Len Me Dad. Picture GRNSW

Len Me Dad will be set for heats of the Golden Easter Egg at Wentworth Park after his win in the group 2 Maitland Gold Cup (450m) on Friday night.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

