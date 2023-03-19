A PERSON had to be cut free from their vehicle and taken to hospital after they crashed into a tree at Pokolbin on Saturday.
Just after 10pm emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on Marrowbone Road.
When police and paramedics arrived on scene they found one person trapped inside the vehicle, which had lost control and left the road before hitting a tree.
The Cessnock District Rescue Squad was called in to help extricate the driver from the car.
"The vehicle was stabilised before our volunteers set about freeing the occupant using hydraulic spreaders, cutters and rams to eliminate the compression so they could be released," a statement from the rescue squad said.
The person was freed and transported to hospital by Toll Ambulance Rescue helicopter.
Emergency services remained on scene until approximately 1.30am Sunday to investigate the cause of the crash and clean-up the debris.
