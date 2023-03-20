Readiness for rising China does our nation no harm, Mr Keating

WHEN did Paul Keating, pictured, become an apologist for the Chinese Communist Party? I have always respected Mr Keating for his convictions for "socialism lite" and Aussie egalitarianism; even when my wife and I were paying 17 per cent interest on our home loan. However, on the issue of the AUKAS submarine project, I think Mr Keating has got it dead wrong.
Do we really have to wait until there is a flotilla of Chinese ships attacking Australia before we accept that China is a threat to Australian freedom and sovereignty? Come on, Paul; the world has changed dramatically and not for the better in the last 30 years. It's past time to pull your head in and look at the reality of the current situation.
CHINA is different from the 1990s, says our PM, but he seems quite willing to saddle taxpayers with half a trillion dollars in debt to buy 1990s-era kit to deal with the "threat". The briefings he receives from the Yanks' military industry must be that he needs these subs, which I believe will be as obvious as surface ships in the near future's transparent seas. No wonder they suddenly want to sell them; forward-sitting ducks in the next bout of US bellicosity.
Our leaders need to step away from this AUKUS rort and look at what will be real value for money. Schools, hospitals, wages, homes, and sustainable energy. If we have to have murder junk, it should be up to date and made here.
PUTTING aside climate change, in my opinion we need to move on from out-dated fossil fuel technology. It is becoming clear that our ageing coal fired power stations are becoming more unreliable and need to be replaced in the years to come.
The current most cost effective replacement is formed (storage, battery or pumped hydro) wind and solar, both of which are financially viable without taxpayer subsidies witnessed by developers falling over each other for project approvals because there is money to be made.
Offshore wind is one of the options, and with turbines being up to 35 kilometres offshore the visual intrusion is minimal in contrast to onshore. Obviously due regard needs to be given to other users of the sea. These can be accommodated with appropriate planning and the recent government consultation and information events locally which I attended are part of that process.
I shall be supporting this development with appropriate safeguards.
I DON'T always agree with the views of Amanda Vanstone but the article in Friday's Newcastle Herald ('Let's go nuclear before it's too late', Opinion 17/3) makes a lot of sense with regard to the consideration of using nuclear energy to generate electricity in the post coal and gas future.
The major countries on this planet have embraced this technology for many years.
Various recent publications indicate there will be an ever-increasing requirement for electrical energy in order to meet the needs of mining and processing various minerals needed for the manufacture of batteries as well as the increasing requirement to meet population increases.
Locations such as Vales Point would be ideal for nuclear power stations, as that site has the original infrastructure of cooling water canals and electrical distribution hardware which would be still available after the end of coal-powered generation.
AMANDA Vanstone, it's the enormity of consequence of those "few incidents", as you describe them, that are important ('Let's go nuclear before it's too late', Opinion 17/3).
Your analogy of the road toll is a poor one. Road fatalities affect the families of victims and emergency responders. Nuclear emergencies affect the entire planet. Radioactive dust from Chernobyl acted like loess, flying around the globe and settling into farmlands and the ocean. There was radiation leakage into the ocean from Fukushima. I wouldn't be eating sushi if I were you. The hazards lasts for thousands of years.
Marie Curie, the great scientist, died of leukaemia attributed to exposure of radium and polonium. Have you enquired about the number of former army and navy personnel exposed to radiation that have died of various cancers? You ask where we shall dispose of spent junk from solar batteries. I ask you where shall we store radioactive waste that will be hazardous for centuries, if not millennia? As for exploitation of workers in other countries, what of the exploitation of our own workers perpetrated by your former government? That's an exploitation that awaits rectification and one not sufficiently recognised by subsequent government.
FAIRLY recently, someone suggested in a letter that it would be nice to see a change of subjects. So,while I was reading John Tierney's piece ('Whose honeypot is it', Opinion 16/3) I noted he used the term "belled the cat".
Wow, how long is it since we've heard that phrase? From my recollection of the term, and thinking back 70 or 80 years, I think it was in a story book that went something like the mice in the house were discussing ways to get to the cheese without the cat being aware. One brain amongst them suggested that if the bell was fitted around the cat's neck they would know not to go for the cheese. Great idea, thought a member of the assembly, until one much older and wiser mouse asked who precisely would go and bell the cat. To the wise out there, have I remembered it correctly?
Maybe I am getting old.
I THINK I passed Steve Barnett's work test to enable me to comment on his letter on super. I left school at 14 to go to work and here I am, at 76, still there, practically always worked 24/7 jobs and plenty of overtime, as well as sometimes a second job.
When I started you had to put 10 shillings into super. Then in the 1970s they changed it. You had to put in 6 per cent of your wages for 30 years, Your employer put in 2.5 times what you put in. The projection was that your payout would be around $1.4 million. After 40 years it was actually closer to around $320,000.
I have worked on it for another 23 years. The government has been putting in around eight to 10 per cent, and I contributed around 30 per cent of my pay as well for the 10 years up to when I turned 75 and wasn't allowed to contribute anymore. Now, after 62 years, it has grown to around $500,000.
How many more centuries do you think I will have to work to reach the dreaded $3 million dollar mark, Mr Barnett? I note that on my earnings last year of around $65,000 I paid around 20 per cent tax. I'm glad to see those with $3 million plus only have to pay 15 per cent on theirs.
Luckily for the rich, the average Australian listens to the hard-luck stories by the Steve Barnetts of the place. It's not like that everywhere; in England they kicked out a prime minister proposing tax cuts for the rich.
A HUGE thank you to Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery for taking up the plight of heating upgrades to Beresfield Pool ('Hornery: $220,000 to heat Beresfield pool', Newcastle Herald 17/3). Although the only City of Newcastle managed pool, council in its strange wisdom overlooked this to announce upgrades to its privately run pools. When is the council going to realise that the Beresfield area contains rate-paying residents and deserves better? This has gone on for years.
MY husband and I have become regular visitors to Beresfield since our daughter and her family moved there to be close to work. My daughter believes that Newcastle council has neglected Beresfield and its residents for many years. I was pleased to read on Friday that Wallsend MP, Sonia Hornery has pledged an upgrade to Beresfield Pool if Labor wins the next state election ('Hornery: $220,000 to heat Beresfield pool', Herald 17/3). . Beresfield swimming pool, like all other pools in the Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Maitland area, has played host to school swimming carnivals and swimming lessons as well as the locals who use it regularly. It is important to maintain and upgrade this extremely important amenity for the community.
I STRONGLY object to the lord mayor's comments to Sonia Hornery about false statements and untruths ('Hornery: $220,000 to heat Beresfield pool', Herald 17/3). . I swim five to six days a week at Wallsend and Lambton, and Wallend in particular always needs maintenance. Sonia is a credit to our community and you only need to enter Beresfield pool to see the difference. It's neat as a pin. Bring on the heat for winter.
WAGYU burger? Man, are these food dudes serious?! We are sick to death of this rubbish. Every pub has a wagyu burger. We are in Sydney after attending the Adelaide Cup and Sydney - like Adelaide, like Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne pubs - all advertise wagyu burgers. Wagyu cattle are more expensive than most of the horses I lose on. If the burger was proper wagyu it would cost you the same as a Fastnet Rock yearling at the Magic Millions sales. I'd say these burgers are just minced beef lips and backsides. If I have a shocker at the Golden Slipper they may contain traces of horse.
WOW, $386 billion for eight submarines, two of which are second hand ('No US war pact in return for subs: Marles', Herald 20/3)? That's one sub for each state. Unfortunately they want them all to be available by 2053. I will be 93 if I am lucky enough to be still alive. I hope they don't have any conflicts before so I celebrate that birthday. But on the positive side, a US submarine is now going to dock in WA because we signed the agreement to essentially buy $386 billion dollars worth of groceries and shore leave.
