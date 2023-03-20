Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Letters and short takes March 21 2023

By Letters to the Editor
March 21 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Readiness for rising China does our nation no harm, Mr Keating

WHEN did Paul Keating, pictured, become an apologist for the Chinese Communist Party? I have always respected Mr Keating for his convictions for "socialism lite" and Aussie egalitarianism; even when my wife and I were paying 17 per cent interest on our home loan. However, on the issue of the AUKAS submarine project, I think Mr Keating has got it dead wrong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.