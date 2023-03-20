Readiness for rising China does our nation no harm, Mr Keating

Wow, how long is it since we've heard that phrase? From my recollection of the term, and thinking back 70 or 80 years, I think it was in a story book that went something like the mice in the house were discussing ways to get to the cheese without the cat being aware. One brain amongst them suggested that if the bell was fitted around the cat's neck they would know not to go for the cheese. Great idea, thought a member of the assembly, until one much older and wiser mouse asked who precisely would go and bell the cat. To the wise out there, have I remembered it correctly?

