Steve Poltz (USA) - Lizotte's
Dal Failure, Billy Puntton & The Mental Health Plan - Hamilton Station Hotel
Daryl Braithwaite, with James Bennett - Lizotte's
Oly Sherman, Emily A. Smith - Hamilton Station Hotel
Leaving Jackson: The Johnny Cash & June Carter Show - Civic Theatre
William Crighton & Liz Stringer - Cambridge Hotel
Adam Newling, with Dust, Soyboy, NTL Landmarks - Hamilton Station Hotel
Soy, with Dipodium, Simba Munroe, Sheena Dali - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Where's Jimmy?, Kingsley James, Late Night Change - Dashville
Red Hot Summer ft. Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley - Roche Estate
Nutstock ft. Cooks and Bakers, Nana Klumpp, Slapjack, Loons, The Appointments, William John Jr, ChaiChester - Wickham Park Hotel
Kingswood - Stag & Hunter Hotel
The Grogans (all-ages) - Cambridge Hotel
BASS-IC - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Dust, with Crafterface, Busted Head Racket, Yev Kassem - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Jarrod Grant, with Mellow Bear, Abbi Yeo - Rogue Scholar Rooftop
GRXCE - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Dan Brodie, Hana & Jessie Lee's Bad Habits, Ben Mastwyk & His Millions, Katie Bates - Grand Junction Hotel
Father Deer Hands, Some Heard Trouble, PSTCRDS, Brooklyn Comic - Hamilton Station Hotel
Music Of The Night: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber - Lizotte's
Echoes Of Nature - Adamstown Uniting Church
