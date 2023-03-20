Newcastle Herald
Golf: NSW Open top-10 has Lamb on track for Australasian tour card

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated March 20 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 6:00pm
Corey Lamb was tied for eighth at the NSW Open. Picture by David Tease

BRANXTON bomber Corey Lamb will go into the season-ending National Tournament at Moonah full of confidence and inside the top 80 on the Australasian Order of Merit (OOM).

