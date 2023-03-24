Steel City becomes 'keel city' for SailFest Regatta weekend Advertising Feature

SailFest rekindles the proud maritime tradition and salty sailing history that are intertwined with Newcastle's industrial heritage and accompanying aquatic lifestyle. Picture supplied.

Long gone are the tallships and timber workboats, now replaced by state-of-the-art racing machines harnessing exotic sail technology. Picture supplied.

The fourth SailFest Newcastle Regatta sets sail on April 15-16, bringing a flotilla of grand prix racing yachts and fleet-footed performance craft to the region.

Among them will be Sydney Hobart race winners and young match-racing champions potentially destined for the big league of the America's Cup, along with keen first-timers dipping their toe in the watersport via a free TrySailing initiative.

Rapidly becoming cemented as a 'must-do' on the national sailing calendar, next year's regatta will coincide with the Australian Yachting Championships.

As such, 2023 will be viewed by the visiting crews as a key warm-up event to gain local knowledge of Stockton Bight and the famed waters off Newcastle's beaches.

The headline act of SailFest offshore is the TP52 Gold Cup, arguably the hottest TP52 showdown outside Europe's 52 Super Series.

Last year's Gold Cup went down to the wire, with a start-line collision resulting in Ichi Ban being disqualified from the fourth and deciding race. It tipped the three-time Sydney Hobart winner out of first place overall, Gweilo claiming victory and Smuggler moving up to second.

The Transport for NSW Offshore Series also came down to an intense two-yacht tussle between Queenslander Gary Holt aboard his Adams 10 Get it On and the Lake Macquarie Farr 31 Sofarr. It again will attract a high-quality field.

Newcastle harbour hosts two pinnacle events.

One is the NSW Sailing League match-racing finals using NCYC's fleet of Elliott 6 sportsboats that previously hailed from the London Olympics. From this event, the top four teams will directly qualify for the Sailing Champions League Asia Pacific finals in May 2023.

"It's a club-vs-club tournament that provides a platform to promote networking and camaraderie through a shared passion for our sport," NCYC General Manager Paul O'Rourke said.

Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club has hosted the final for the past two years and now has teamed up with Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club to create the NSW Sailing League.



"It is extremely exciting to have these two great clubs embrace the concept and now become the first two home clubs of the NSW Sailing League," Mark Turnbull OAM, director of the Sailing Champions League added.

Over on the Stockton shoreline, meanwhile, Port Hunter 16ft Sailing Skiff Club will host the mixed-fleet Cock of the Harbour race (named after the colloquial expression 'cock-a-hoop'). It's one of the oldest trophies in Australian sailing, harking back to the era of sail-powered workboats.

Today, it's a case of move over Supercars as super catamarans and mighty monohulls vie for the honour of being the fastest sailing craft on Newcastle Harbour - along with handicap prizes.

New for this year is a charity passage race supporting the Hunter Westpac Rescue Helicopter service, with corporate teams and guests welcome to participate. Pursuit-style racing starts at 3pm near Scratchleys restaurant.



Once back on land, the crews will be treated to a three-course dinner, beverage package, live auctions, raffles and entertainment in the NCYC Regatta Room. Bookings/details at rescuehelicopter.com.au/events/2023-newcastle-regatta.

Newcastle harbour presents the perfect amphitheatre to view SailFest events, with action spreading from Honeysuckle and Stockton to the heads and beyond.

As an example, the NSW Sailing League finals will take place immediately adjacent to Honeysuckle Hotel's deck, setting the stage for grandstand spectating along the waterfront.

"I haven't seen another venue like this before," Mark said. "The fact that the Honeysuckle Hotel is right there and sailors can be entertained while not sailing makes for a great event."

The starting siren for the annual Cock of the Harbour race is set to sound at 2pm on Saturday [April 15] on the Stockton side of the harbour. The fleet of catamarans, skiffs and dinghies will then sail a loop around both sides of the waterways, providing fantastic spectator opportunities.

Further viewing opportunities will be available closer to Queens Wharf where the TP52 yachts and Offshore Series competitors will commence their respective passage races.

Spectators right along both breakwalls will have a front-row seat as these high-speed thoroughbreds streak out of the harbour. There will also be excellent viewing, especially with binoculars, from elevated vantage points such as Fort Scratchley and Strzelecki Lookout.

Meanwhile, the best way to see if you enjoy sailing is to jump aboard one of Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club's training dinghies during SailFest Newcastle. It's suitable for children aged seven to 12

Qualified instructors will be based at the Honeysuckle piers from 9am-12pm on both April 15 and 16. It's free, and pre-booking isn't required because a numbering system will operate if necessary. The on-water experience will run for about 15 minutes.

The 2023 SailFest Newcastle Regatta is supported by the City of Newcastle and Transport for NSW's Centre for Maritime Safety.

