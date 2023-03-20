Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

University of New England researchers to release a bale of baby Bell's Turtles

RG
By Rachel Gray
March 20 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Bell's Turtle emerges from the creek with a mohawk made of river weed. Picture supplied

About 1500 baby turtles are about to get their first snap of freedom when they are released in waterways across the New England region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.