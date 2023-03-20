Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Coal industry facing falling prices and rising costs as controversial domestic reservation policy begins

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
March 20 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prices have fallen substantially, but volumes have also taken a hit recently, with coking coal exports down more than thermal coal. Picture by Simone De Peak

THE federal government's coal price cap and the NSW government's "reservation" scheme ordering mines to supply power stations are starting just as the industry comes to grips with falling prices, sagging export volumes and rising operational costs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.