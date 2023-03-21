Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Opinion

State election Hunter's chance to present clear vision on what's needed to strengthen regional economy

By Anita Hugo
March 22 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Park is one of the projects that will deliver jobs and attract regional investment, the Property Council says.

At the weekend, NSW voters will decide who will lead the state for the next four years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.