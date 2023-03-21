State election Hunter's chance to present clear vision on what's needed to strengthen regional economy

At the weekend, NSW voters will decide who will lead the state for the next four years.
In the Hunter, we need to head to the poll with the region's needs top of mind.
We must capitalise on this opportunity to call on government for what the Hunter needs in order to remain one of the most liveable places in the nation.
We all know and value the reputation our regional economy holds across Australia, but if we want to continue to grow and sustain our economy we need to hold government to account for partnering with us to deliver some crucial ingredients.
Across the Hunter there are a number of growing catalyst centres, with the potential for even greater transformation through public and private investment, and we are already witnessing population growth that has exceeded past predictions.
With this growth comes not only the nice reminder that we live and work where people want to be, but some pinch points to address in order to accommodate that growth.
The Property Council of Australia has identified several key election recommendations that will play an important role in our region's future and we have been engaging with government around these.
Disjointed planning and funding across the three levels of government continues to prevent maximum productivity in our regions.
Bringing local, state and federal government together to form a shared vision for these regions through a City Deal or Partnership can unlock strategic planning, providing mechanisms to attract government and private sector investment, create long term employment opportunities, lift wages, improve liveability and create cities that deliver greater economic outcomes and productivity.
The Property Council originally championed the model of City Deals in Australia and believes strongly in the ability for our regions to thrive through leadership, accountability and collaboration between industry and all levels of government.
We need to build on the capacity and diversity that Newcastle Airport and Newcastle Port offers in order to support growth of the regional economy and this includes the commitment of funding to and implementation of the Williamtown Special Activation Precinct.
When we talk about pinch points that come from population growth we can't go past the obvious housing supply and accessibility issues that are being compounded each day.
Establishing a Hunter Infrastructure Fund would help to unlock housing in the region and drive development.
We have called on the next state government to crack down on housing targets and intervene when they are not being met.
More needs to be done to ensure our councils are delivering their fair share of additional housing supply and are equipped to do so.
We wait to hear from government on our call to reinstate and extend the Newcastle Mines Grouting Fund to provide the certainty that is needed for investment to occur across the Hunter and other parts of the state.
This is a critical mechanism for decisions being made by those looking to invest in the region.
Transport is also key to our future, and we must see progress to faster rail between Newcastle and Sydney, with inclusion of wi-fi enabled carriages, to make commuting more efficient and boost economic activity in both cities.
This also goes for the delivery of freight rail and passenger transport improvements that will provide a more efficient network with high frequency connections to key centres across the region.
Importantly, there is also great opportunity in Hunter Park with a key outcome being delivery of jobs and investment.
The project has significant potential to create a mix of public open and green spaces, state-of-the-art sporting facilities and entertainment zones, commercial space, and new homes, including social and affordable housing.
While some of this might seem like a pipe dream, it is important to remember what's achievable if we work towards it with a collaborative approach.
Providing a clear, united vision to government for what the region needs is the first step and we continue to work with our industry partners and members to do just this.
