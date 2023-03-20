Julian Wilson still driven to achieve another Surfest high

Julian Wilson has no ambitions to return to the Championship Tour (CT) but that doesn't mean the former world No.2 will be taking it easy when he makes a rare competitive appearance at Surfest this week.
The 34-year-old, the 2020 Surfest champion, has been granted a round of 64 start at the men's 5000-point Qualifying Series (QS) contest at Merewether, which should begin on Tuesday after the opening day was abandoned because of high winds.
The Queenslander product, who has lived in Merewether with his young family for the past five years, withdrew from the CT midway through 2021 and has since competed only sparingly on the lower tiers.
That included at Surfest last year when he came third in a close round of 64 heat to bow out. He also surfed three times in 2022 on the second-tier Challenger Series (CS) - the path to the CT most of this week's field are chasing. The top seven on the Australia/Oceania QS after Surfest make the CS.
For Wilson, though, who spent nine full seasons on the CT, there's no desire to return full-time to competition.
"It's a different chapter in my life," Wilson said. "There's times when I miss it but every time I think about it, the commitment to it with the new structure of the tour, it's not really feasible to make that sacrifice, so I just enjoy competing when the opportunity arises and otherwise just focus on free surfing and being productive.
"My biggest values in life and definitely my kids and my wife, and my relationships at home, so focusing on that - life becomes pretty good. There's a lot of sacrifice that comes with being on the world tour and going for that top spot.
"I'm still staying pretty busy but I'm spending a lot of time with my kids, which is great. I'm just building my own brand [Rivvia Projects] now, which is keeping my busy, keeping me in the water and keeping me motivated, and a little bit of competition."
Wilson still has ambitions to compete in Australia at QS and CS level and he was keen to make the most of his chance this week. He hopes to repeat his 2020 win, when he edged out local hero Ryan Callinan in an epic final.
"[Surfest chief] Warren [Smith] is a great friend and I really respect the effort he goes through with the event, and I also love the opportunity to catch up with mates and surf against them at my new home beach," he said. "I'll get nervous for sure and I obviously want to go all the way. I've never really competed any other way. The juices will get flowing and the opportunity is exciting. I'd love to win again here, it would be really cool, so that's definitely the goal.
"To have a final with Ryan in Newcastle was pretty special and it ended up being a really close one. Hopefully I can get something like that happening again.
"I'm still surfing a lot. Last month I surfed everyday for [cancer fundraiser] SurFebruary, which was really fun.
"I competed a little bit last year. I had a spot in the Challenger Series, due to giving up my spot on the world tour, so I did a few of those and this year Warren has given me a spot here at Surfest, so looking forward to doing that.
"I think if they wanted to give me a run at any of the Challenger events in Oz, I definitely would do one of them, but I'm not competing a whole lot.
"I honestly seeing my future with competitive surfing, just with the way things are set up, as just competing in Australia. I think next year I will do more of the regional events and hopefully get into the Challengers at Snapper and Manly."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
