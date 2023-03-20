Julian Wilson still driven to achieve another Surfest high

"[Surfest chief] Warren [Smith] is a great friend and I really respect the effort he goes through with the event, and I also love the opportunity to catch up with mates and surf against them at my new home beach," he said. "I'll get nervous for sure and I obviously want to go all the way. I've never really competed any other way. The juices will get flowing and the opportunity is exciting. I'd love to win again here, it would be really cool, so that's definitely the goal.