Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Julian Wilson still driven to achieve another Surfest high

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 20 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julian Wilson in action at the Newcastle Cup Championship Tour event at Merewether in April 2021. Picture by Marina Neil

Julian Wilson has no ambitions to return to the Championship Tour (CT) but that doesn't mean the former world No.2 will be taking it easy when he makes a rare competitive appearance at Surfest this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.