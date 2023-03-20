Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Coalition commits to investigate new freight access route for Scone

Updated March 20 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 1:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dave Layzell with Regional Transport Min Sam Farraway & Upper Hunter Mayor Maurice Collison at Scone saleyards.

A re-elected Coalition government will investigate a new freight access route for Scone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.