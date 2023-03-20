STOCKTON all-rounder Adrian Chad will be looking to turn the tables in this weekend's grand final.
Not in terms of recent success, having claimed first-grade titles at two different clubs in the space of four seasons.
Rather winding back the clock to 2004-05, the last time Stockton and Wallsend met in a Newcastle District Cricket Association decider.
Chad, now 35 but then a teenager, found himself on opposite sides and was eventually the last man out in a Wallsend loss.
The other current players involved in that match were Nathan Price (Wallsend) and Nick Foster (Stockton).
"It's a funny game cricket, the way it works out sometimes," Chad told the Newcastle Herald.
"Hopefully this time I'm on the right side of the Wallsend-Stockton result. And it would be good to be the bloke taking the 10th wicket to win the game, not be the 10th wicket out to lose the game."
Chad was a Warners Bay junior who joined the Wallsend academy before progressing to the senior ranks.
Later switching to Toronto, he experienced mixed grand-final emotions either side of stints in South Australia and England - going down in 2008-09 before helping clinch the Kookaburras' maiden premiership in 2018-19.
Chad added last year's trophy to the collection at Stockton. Now he's approaching a fifth showdown.
"After you've won one, you know you can win it and it doesn't feel out of reach," Chad said.
"You still get nervous. I still get butterflies thinking about the weekend coming up. But once you get out there the nerves start to go away a bit, whereas first time they linger round a bit more.
"It's not just another game of cricket, but you start remembering what worked last time and realise you don't need to reinvent the wheel or play the game of your life.
"If you play a good game of cricket you give yourself a good chance of winning."
Chad has relished an opportunity to take the new ball during 2022-23, featuring three wickets in a semi-final victory over Wests on the weekend.
"Obviously losing Charlie [Brendan Charlton] and Sarge [Lucas Sargent] from last year we were lacking a few quicks so I just did what I had to because there wasn't really anyone else," he said.
"It's not the worst. The new ball should swing and the seam's a bit harder, rather than bowling change and it not doing as much for you."
Wallsend wicketkeeper Joe Clarke has also played in deciders for both clubs (Wallsend 2011-12, Stockton 2014-15).
Stockton have qualified three teams for NDCA grand finals this weekend - first, third and fourth grades.
