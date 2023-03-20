POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Newcastle.
Robert Manning, aged 49, was last seen at a care centre on Broadmeadow Road, Broadmeadow, about 6pm on Saturday.
After he could not be located or contacted, Newcastle City police were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.
Family and police hold concerns for his welfare.
Mr Manning is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of medium build, brown eyes and buzz cut hair.
He is believed to be in the Jesmond or Hamilton areas.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
