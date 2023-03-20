Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Free

Appeal to locate Robert Manning missing from Newcastle

Updated March 20 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
He is believed to be in the Jesmond or Hamilton areas.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.