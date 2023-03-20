Canberra Raiders pack leader Josh Papali'i sets sights on battered Newcastle Knights

AT a time when the Newcastle Knights appear desperately in need of engine-room reinforcements, their next opponents, the Canberra Raiders, are pondering an embarrassment of riches.
Newcastle are expected to be without their two prime movers, twins Daniel and Jacob Saifiti, for Sunday's round-four clash with the Green Machine at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Jacob has four games left to serve after being suspended for a high tackle in the 14-12 win against Wests Tigers in round two.
Daniel, meanwhile, was replaced early in the second half of Friday night's 36-20 loss to the Dolphins with a shoulder issue and was wearing a sling after the game.
It is understood scans have cleared him of any serious structural damage, but he would still appear at long odds to recover in time for Sunday's showdown. I
n their absence, the Knights have been reduced to three fit front-rowers with NRL experience - Jack Hetherington, Leo Thompson and Mat Croker - prompting coach Adam O'Brien to describe the situation as "a bit dire" on Friday and suggest that the club would be exploring the marketplace to rush in replacements.
Newcastle have two vacant positions in their top-30 roster.
In complete contrast to the depleted Knights, Canberra look set to welcome back champion prop Josh Papali'i.
Papali'i has missed the first three games of the season, but he has resumed full training and coach Ricky Stuart said after Sunday's 24-20 win against Cronulla he was "really hopeful" the veteran of 23 Origins for Queensland and 11 Tests for Australia would be cleared to take on Newcastle.
Papali'i will likely start up front alongside Kiwi international Joseph Tapine, with a heavyweight support cast of Emre Guler, Corey Horsburgh and ex-Knight Pasami Saulo.
Horsburgh scored two tries in the win against Cronulla, while Saulo, who played 27 top-grade games for the Knights before he was released at the end of last season, has racked up 85 tackles in three appearances for Canberra, in only 108 minutes of game time.
While O'Brien will be agonising of who he can bring in to bolster his pack this week, Stuart faces a tough call to determine who he will omit.
Co-captain Jayden Brailey will return for Newcastle after missing last week's game through concussion, although there has been no update on when Kalyn Ponga will be available after being knocked senseless in the opening minutes of the clash with the Tigers.
Knights back-rowers Tyson Frizell and Jack Johns are rated some chance of being available after suffering ankle injuries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.