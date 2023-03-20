Newcastle Herald
Legends offer respite from wipeout day at Surfest

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
Updated March 20 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 5:00pm
Rebecca Woods, Jodie Cooper, Pauline Menczer and Pam Burridge before the Legends Expression Session on Monday. Picture by Simone De Peak

Former world champions Pam Burridge and Pauline Menczer provided highlights on an otherwise bleak opening day for Surfest's main events' window at Merewether Beach.

