Leading Japanese Yakitori chef Ryuma takes over the kitchen at Ape Yakitori Bar this week with his world famous Chicken Yakitori degustation.
His two seatings are on Wednesday, March 22, and Thursday, March 23.
The chicken for the event is supplied by Little Hill Farms, one of the Hunter Valley's best producer stories.
Ryuma's signature degustation is, of course, with chicken, breaking down the whole chicken in its entirety, and he proclaims it is a celebration of the different flavours and textures of every part of the bird.
Ryuma, from Osaka, has a particular interest in Yakitori, or cooking over hot coals. He started his first restaurant age 18, then opened Tamago, specialising in degustation, and Hioko, a chicken-only ramen restaurant.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
