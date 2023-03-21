Newcastle Herald
Letters and short takes March 22 2023

By Letters to the Editor
March 22 2023 - 4:30am
The road ahead is fraught if home insurance becomes out of reach, one correspondent warns. Picture by Mark Witte

LAST month I received an email from my long-time home and contents insurance company stating they are declining any future applications from me on grounds I live in a "flood plain" I was shocked and puzzled as I have never made a claim over many years. I quickly began resourcing other insurance companies but as soon as I stated my postcode I was rejected on same grounds. I was then sent a interactive map which indicated the whole mid north coast would be uninsurable by 2030.

