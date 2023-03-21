LAST month I received an email from my long-time home and contents insurance company stating they are declining any future applications from me on grounds I live in a "flood plain" I was shocked and puzzled as I have never made a claim over many years. I quickly began resourcing other insurance companies but as soon as I stated my postcode I was rejected on same grounds. I was then sent a interactive map which indicated the whole mid north coast would be uninsurable by 2030.
I read that some insurance companies will insure you if you omit the flooding clause. Some insurance companies charge prohibitive prices up to $30,000 a year. As a result, people just don't have home insurance.
Because of climate change many areas that are considered low risk are experiencing flooding. Residents who don't have insurance look to the government to compensate them, often through ad hoc disaster relief or they sue the council for negligence for permitting development.
This also has an effect on future planning and development decisions. In order to get a mortgage, you have to have home insurance. If you lose your insurance, you are in breach of your mortgage. You can be forced to sell, informing any purchaser that it is a flood plain. I believe that we should start looking at home insurance as an essential service. Hopefully the government will step in and ensure the quality and reliability of that product is available to everyone.
I AGREE with all the contributors who have applauded the wonderful, first, truly fully professional production to grace our magnificent Civic Theatre. I believe more than 21,000 patrons enjoyed Come From Away. In January, when I saw the double-page Weekender article heralding the coming of the show, I was surprised, disappointed and frustrated by what I read. The article announced with pride, that 43 per cent of the thousands who had already booked were first time theatre goers. Clearly those thousands of patrons are totally unaware of the enormously high standard of theatre provided by the many local amateur companies in Newcastle.
I shan't single out any of those companies for mention as I would surely neglect some which would be equally worthy of praise, but every week and weekend there are really excellent local theatre productions to choose from. While definitely not detracting in any way from the absolute brilliance of Come From Away, I actually have no hesitation in saying that I have seen many local productions which have been right up there with the calibre of that show.
I encourage all those newcomers to now support your own local theatre companies: you will be impressed.
IF we're to believe Peter Dolan and the IPA (Letters, 14/3), class warfare rages around us, but only against the well off. From the refuge of their mansions and tax shelters, the wealthy stave off assault after assault by the implacable forces of the left. Ludicrous of course, made plain by the fact those who cry class warfare loudest are the most indifferent about its real victims - the low paid, poor and marginalised. Think Robodebt.
The super tax issue is really quite simple. If someone has more than $3 million in super, should the tax system (other taxpayers) be funding a generous tax concession on the earnings? Is that fair and sustainable?
In aid of suggesting it is, Mr Dolan says those in the top tax bracket (over $180,000 per year) pay disproportionately more tax than others. Well, yes. Because we have a progressive tax system. Tax paid varies according to ability to pay. It's still an entirely orthodox concept which benefits "mainstream" Australians. Why then does the IPA side with "elites" against it, and why has Peter Dutton hinted he would be prepared to raid funding for the NDIS to help pay for the nuclear submarines but thinks tax perks for the wealthy shouldn't be touched?
The hypocrisy and intellectual dishonesty are breathtaking.
HALF a dozen nuclear subs to defend Australia's coastline will indeed be a mighty task when they need to remain hidden in deep water. All areas with coral reefs and shallow water will be unprotected, so from where and from who will Australia need protection to protect a coastline that is longer than most other countries? I always thought submarines were a weapon of stealth used to attack, not for defence. Hardly a threat for people smugglers, or any mass invasion from refugees.
If the defence of home soil is really the issue, then I would suggest sufficient small high speed gun boats that can travel over reefs and up shallow inlets. They would cost a fraction of just one nuclear sub, and give us numbers to cover a wider area. Similar gun boats were used in the Vietnam war with much success. Surely something similar but much more cost effective than half a dozen nuclear subs would be more suitable to defend Australia's extensive coastline?
Australia's safety is its isolation as an island. Unlike most other countries, any attack must come from the ocean. It stands to reason hundreds of small heavily armed gun boats would be more of a deterrent than half a dozen subs trying not to be seen.
AS soon as possible after its landslide win in 2011 the Coalition set about legislating draconian industrial changes such as wage rise caps of 2.5 percent and anti-strike laws for all public sector workers such as teachers, nurses, police and transport employees. Spouting the ideology of the previous 12 years, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet claims public sector wage rises over 3 per cent will "destroy the economy" as he has earmarked that money for major outlays such as rail and road projects.
Public sector workers have been funding NSW infrastructure through loss of wages for 12 years. As a consequence, many can't afford to live in the cities they are required to service or are leaving their profession altogether. The Labor party is promising to change this but its plans appear deliberately opaque. Most respondents to a recent survey believed public sector workers deserved a larger wage increase.
The Greens are in full support of public sector workers, vowing to support the right to take industrial action, fix chronic staff shortages and properly resource our schools, hospitals, public services and public transport systems. Public sector workers and their supporters should seriously consider the advantages of a new government where the Greens hold the balance of power.
ANOTHER super gutsy performance by Newcastle ('Dolphins flip Knights', Newcastle Herald 18/3). Keep putting in that level of effort and the wins will come.
IF Andrew Johns wants to protect Kalyn Ponga, retire him, don't let him suffer any more brain tremors. It's too dangerous.
I WENT to McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday evening to watch the footy. The Cook Island dancers at half time were fabulous.
I DON'T go into Hunter Street very often; there is nothing there anyway, but yesterday's trip was clearly to a cesspit. The mall stinks, the buildings are covered in graffiti, the windows smashed etc. I wonder what the opinion of Newcastle is from the tourists taking photos. Did a war happen there? City of Newcastle, clean up your act (no pun intended). There are plenty of unemployed with knowledge and skills to make it wonderful again.
THE NSW state election is to be held next Saturday. Can someone please tell me why when the two leaders open their mouths everything that comes out relates to Western Sydney, and the rest of us in the state get nothing? Don't we count for anything?
WELL said Maureen O'Sullivan Davidson, ("Stage is set for an overhaul", Letters, 17/3). It appears to me that expecting the Liberal Party to support any of the arts, and in particular, live music, is asking way too much (and I feel that former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is basically waging a war on music festivals is a prime example of this). Regarding the bulldozing of venues, I wholeheartedly believe that one of the biggest agendas of the Liberal Party-endorsed lockout laws was to figuratively bulldoze venues before literally doing it.
AS someone who first emailed Sharon Claydon on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 about Indigenous Ancestry and the Indigenous Voice (and have still not had my question answered) I say to Niko Leka, ("Yes vote on Voice is a start", Letters, 18/3) "We are all Australians, so just vote no".
THE reason the current premier has not been to Newcastle is because if it isn't Sydney or Western Sydney it doesn't exist. I am certain that a lot of other areas in NSW could say the same thing.
WHILE the armchair soldiers continue to bang on about China and Russia, they seem to forget about Afghanistan, Iraq, and Vietnam, wars based on Western lies resulting in the deaths of thousands of innocent people, in all countries. Oh yes, in my view we have untouchable war criminals in our midst. While the media point the finger at China and Russia, I believe four fingers are pointing back at them. As for the International Criminal Court, they are a joke, paper tigers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.