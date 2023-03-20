EIGHT people have been charged with more than 170 offences related to an investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs on the Central Coast.
In December 2022 Tuggerah Lakes police established Strike Force Treceagle to focus on the areas of Berkeley Vale, Bateau Bay, and Magenta.
Following inquires, five search warrants were executed across the district on Thursday March 16, resulting in eight people arrested and charged with drug related offences.
A 38-year-old Bateau Bay man was charged with 84 offences including 80 counts of supply prohibited drug, possess prohibited drug, supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, and deal with property proceeds of crime.
IN THE NEWS:
A 44-year-old Berkeley Vale woman was charged with 30 offences including 15 counts of supply prohibited drug, 10 counts of supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity, two counts of supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, possess prohibited drug, deal with property proceeds of crime and possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit.
A 35-year-old Bateau Bay woman was charged with 17 offences including 12 counts of supply prohibited drug, supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity, two counts of supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, possess prohibited drug, and deal with property proceeds of crime.
A 34-year-old Bateau Bay man was charged with three offences including two counts of supply prohibited drug and supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity.
They all appeared before Wyong Local Court on Friday and were formally refused bail to reappear before the same court on Tuesday April 4.
A 38-year-old Berkely Vale woman was charged with five offences including three counts of supply prohibited drug, and two counts take part supply prohibited drug. She appeared before Wyong Local Court on Friday where she was formally refused bail to reappear before the same court on Wednesday April 5.
A 47-year-old Magenta man was charged with 15 offences including 11 counts of supply prohibited drug, supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity, two counts of possess prohibited drug, and possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit. He appeared before Wyong Local Court on Friday where he was granted conditional bail to reappear before the same court on Tuesday April 4.
A 40-year-old Bateau Bay woman was charged with nine offences including seven counts of supply prohibited drug, supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity, and supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis. She appeared before Wyong Local Court on Friday where she was granted conditional bail to reappear before the same court on Tuesday April 4.
A 35-year-old Killarney Vale woman was charged with eight offences including seven counts of supply prohibited drug and take part supply prohibited drug. She was issued a court attendance notice to appear before Wyong Local Court on Wednesday April 12.
Inquiries continue.
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.