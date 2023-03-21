Newcastle Herald
Editorial: Accurate data is key to Australia preventing koalas going extinct

By Editorial
March 22 2023 - 8:00am
THE kangaroo is perhaps the only Australian animal more readily identified than the koala. Yet despite its status as an icon of this nation, the species is dealing with far more than it can continue to bear.

