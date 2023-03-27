Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

PFAS chemicals found in vegetables in University of Newcastle Laureate Professor Ravi Naidu's research

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
March 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laureate Professor Ravi Naidu. Picture By Max Mason-Hubers

Pollutants dubbed "forever chemicals" have been found in vegetables in University of Newcastle research, raising concerns about contamination of the food chain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, health and medicine, academic research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport. Topics column writer.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.