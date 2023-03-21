FROM the ashes of a natural disaster, BlazeAid helps farmers rebuild.
Now, camp-coordinator and volunteer Judy Robbins is asking for something in return - a central, Hunter hub for when disaster strikes.
It took seven months for BlazeAid volunteers to set up camp after devastating floods swept through the Hunter in July, dragging livelihoods and hope along with them.
"The biggest point is that in an emergency we would be on the spot, ready," Ms Robbins said.
"For instance, one day this week we have to travel all the way to Grafton to pick up a couple of trailers.
"In terms of readiness in a disaster a hub would be paramount, it means we would be ready and able to go."
BlazeAid has 27 trailers in NSW, which are mostly housed thanks to the goodwill of local farmers across the state.
When it's time for emergency recovery, BlazeAid puts the call out to its volunteers, some driving hundreds of kilometres to collect the trailers.
Ms Robbins said the pieces are slowly falling into place, with volunteers ready to maintain the shed, maintain the tools and a mechanic on board to service the trailers.
"We have a huge amount of support, but nowhere to house it," she said.
"If we had a hub in the region half the battle is done and we can get there quicker, because we're a not-for-profit we don't have the financial backing of governments.
"In the Newcastle region would be ideal, Cessnock is really accessible to the northern, southern and western freeways - it's easy access but we're open to look at anything."
As a not-for-profit, BlazeAid hopes to negotiate a nominal rent for a shed big enough to house its 27 trailers and tools.
For more information or to offer up a location, contact Judy Robbins on 0405194647 or email jr_buffpt@yahoo.com.au.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.